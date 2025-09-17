MPRM Communications filed suit Sept. 19 against fellow entertainment PR firm 42West, claiming breach of loyalty, interference with contract and unfair business practices, according to a report in Deadline. The suit follows the Sept. 15 exodus of MPRM’s senior leadership team to 42West. Earlier this year, MPRM president Mark Pogachefsky had negotiated with 42West EVPs Sylvia Desrochers and Caitlin McGee on a potential sale of MPRM to 42West, but the deal was scuttled when 42West’s offer, according to Pogachefsky, represented only 10 percent of MPRM’s value. According to the complaint, Desrochers sent Pogachefsky an email two days after the executive departures notifying him “that several of MPRM’s most valued customers were terminating their relationship with MPRM in favor of 42West.” MPRM is demanding that the court issue “an order enjoining Defendant from using or possessing MPRM’s trade secrets” as well as paying unspecified damages.

Praytell introduces Swingset Studios, a hub for experimentation at the intersection of media, data and technology. Swingset is focused on equipping brands with the tools and expertise the need to turn creative communications into measurable influence. It is led by EVP, strategy & analytics Nate Jaffee and EVP, creative & innovation Ryan Delafosse, alongside a team of analysts, data scientists and technology partners. The lab’s first product, Signal Analysis, taps into AI search’s combination of data from across the internet to provide a comprehensive view of brand health — highlighting where brands have established topical authority and influence, where they are vulnerable and how they can influence such LLMs as ChatGPT. “The way people discover, learn, and decide is undergoing a profound transformation, and Swingset Studios is built to help brands step into this future with clarity and confidence,” said Praytell CEO Beth Cleveland.

EGC Group, a Melville, NY-based marketing agency, launches Sway, a performance public relations agency. Sway’s approach merges classic public relations tactics with measurable marketing outcomes to drive tangible business results. Its services include media relations, brand and creator partnerships, thought leadership, affiliate guidance and awards submissions. “We're leveraging both the backend tools we’ve used to measure engagement for decades in digital media at EGC Group and developing proprietary AI machines to craft effective communications strategies,” said Nicole Penn, CEO of EGC Group and Sway Performance PR.