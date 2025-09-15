Firecracker PR is named agency of record by TadHealth, California’s leading school-based Electronic Health Record platform, built to streamline mental health service delivery in K–12 settings—freeing up time to guide and care for students. Firecracker will provide media relations services that will focus on featuring how various California school districts are accessing incremental state funding.

ROI-DNA, a B2B digital marketing agency that is part of Hotwire Global, is selected as global digital advertising partner for experience management (XM) company Qualtrics. The agency will lead paid media strategy and execution across global and local markets to help Qualtrics accelerate growth and deepen engagement with key audiences. ROI-DNA will partner with internal Qualtrics teams across communications and marketing, with a focus on driving measurable outcomes through integrated digital campaigns encompassing paid search, social and programmatic channels. “ROI·DNA’s technology-driven approach, proven success in scaling global paid media and local market experts on the ground in the markets that matter to us make them an ideal partner as we expand our category leadership,” said Qualtrics VP of digital experiences Gavin Warrener.

Golin comes on board as strategic marketing and communications partner for the Colombia Avocado Board. The agency will collaborate with CAB on a new creative direction and comprehensive branding initiative for Avocados From Colombia. The partnership focuses on building a cohesive brand identity that elevates Colombian avocados as a premium choice for retailers and consumers in the U.S. market. To support CAB’s goals—which include expanding market share and reaching an export target of 330 million pounds by 2029—Golin will lead the development of an integrated creative strategy, brand guidelines and campaign assets. “This partnership with Golin represents a strategic investment in our industry’s future at a critical moment of growth and expansion,” said CAB managing director Manuel Michel.