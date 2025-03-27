Earning public trust today requires more than clever marketing – it demands direct, authentic communication. On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Tyler Perry, Co-CEO of ⁠Mission North⁠, about findings from the firm’s latest Brand Expectations Index survey.

The survey revealed a striking statistic: 81% of the general public and 84% of knowledge workers view direct communication from companies, whether through podcasts, videos, or in-depth articles, as one of the most trustworthy information sources, second only to local news. Doug noted how significant it was that brands could rise so high on that trust scale and asked what it meant for communicators. Tyler explained that in an era of shrinking newsrooms and content saturation, direct communication offers companies an opportunity to control the message and connect with audiences without distortion. CEO visibility also stood out as a powerful driver of credibility, with two-thirds of knowledge workers citing it as a key factor in building trust.

Doug then raised the issue of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, and how they intersect with questions of trust. Tyler acknowledged that the survey revealed a 9% increase in trust in AI companies and startups this year, but fear remains. Her advice: humanize technology, put leadership at the forefront, speak plainly, and clearly communicate governance and ethical safeguards.

Turning to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, Doug asked how brands should navigate these often-politicized conversations. The survey showed a clear gap between support for inclusivity measures and the perception that companies are following through. While 73% of the public favors inclusivity, only 49% think the work is happening. Tyler urged communicators to focus on action over terminology, noting that “words have power.” She emphasized that organizations should ground their messaging in values and concrete initiatives, even if they choose to frame them differently to avoid unnecessary backlash.

Doug asked if companies would begin to back away from public-facing commitments in these areas. Tyler predicted that many would continue the work but become more selective in how they talk about it, prioritizing internal progress and stakeholder alignment. Language choice, she said, will become increasingly strategic, as organizations seek to avoid polarization while staying true to their mission.

The conversation also touched on Mission North’s own commitment to change the industry. Tyler highlighted the firm’s Foster the Future initiative, which provides scholarships and fellowships to diversify the next generation of communicators. Driving authentic change, she noted, “is just smart business” – a prerequisite for telling stories that resonate with today’s diverse audiences.

As the discussion closed, Doug reflected on the broader challenge communicators face in a world where skepticism is high and attention spans are short. Tyler agreed, underscoring that direct, transparent communication from brands is no longer optional but essential. For companies that want to build durable trust, the path forward lies not in chasing the latest buzzword but in aligning leadership, values, and actions with the stories they tell.

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.