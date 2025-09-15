BGR Government Affairs is providing strategic counsel to Lebanese-Saudi billionaire Bahaa Hariri, the son of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated 20 years ago.

He has returned to Lebanon to revive his family’s legacy, according to a report this month on Arab News’ weekly TV program “Frankly Speaking.” His brother, Saad, who also served as Lebanon PM, decided to quit politics three years ago.

“The situation is very delicate, and Lebanon needs people who are honest and who want to make sure that Lebanon passes that delicate period,” Hariri told Frankly Speaking.

Saying Lebanon’s economy is in a shambles and the situation will only get worse, Hariri said he could no longer remain on the sidelines.

BGR’s one-year contract, which kicked off Sept. 1, carries a $20K monthly fee. The mission is to further Hariri’s goal of promoting peace and economic development. It also will conduct outreach to US government officials and NGOs in the Muslim and Christian communities.

BGR's founding partner Ed Rogers and the co-heads of the international & trade practice Maya Seiden and Lester Munson represent Hariri.