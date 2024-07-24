Rachel Kay

It’s no secret TikTok has evolved from a video-sharing app into a full-fledged e-commerce powerhouse. For food, beverage and wellness brands, it’s a great way to amplify reach and drive significant sales. By blending scroll-stopping video and LIVE events, real-time fan engagement, and a quick-to-click shopping experience, TikTok Shop offers a direct and dynamic way to connect with digitally native Gen Z consumers and drive sales.

If you’re a CPG brand looking to grow, getting started on TikTok Shop to stand out, sell more and build a loyal community is easier than you think.

TikTok users thrive on discovery, which includes first-hand testimonials on new “viral” or “must-have” products, as well as the behind-the-scenes stories of brands that you won’t see on other overly curated marketing channels. This is a HUGE opportunity for CPG brands. People love watching recipe tutorials, kitchen clips, and taste-test reactions. By integrating TikTok Shop, you can connect that emotional appeal directly to a purchase.

Why it works:

Short-form videos and LIVEs make products feel approachable and fun.

Viewers can buy in-app without friction.

TikTok’s algorithm pushes engaging content to new audiences, not just your followers.

Authentic, real-world use cases (like demos and unboxings) drive impulse buys.

First Things First—Set Up Shop

Apply on TikTok Seller Center (requires business license or individual ID). List your products with clear photos, detailed descriptions and pricing. Ensure compliance—especially for food products (ingredient lists, expiration dates, and packaging regulations). Link your store to your TikTok account so products can be tagged in videos and live streams. Be patient—the powers that be at TikTok are notoriously slow when setting up new accounts.

Optimize for TikTok’s Algorithm

TikTok’s “For You Page” is the main discovery engine—here’s how to increase your chances of landing there:

Hook viewers in the first 3 seconds.

Keep videos between 10–25 seconds for higher completion rates.

Post consistently (3–5 times per week minimum).

Use trending sounds, challenges and hashtags (combined with niche keywords like #VeganSnacks or #SpicySauce).

Encourage comments by asking questions or prompting taste debates.

Test and analyze content to identify what your audience likes and continue to produce that content.

Check out Creator Search Insights to get inspiration and see what’s trending in your specific vertical.

The Power of Visual Storytelling: Show, Don't Just Tell

As we all know, TikTok is all about visual content that brings the customer into the brand experience. For consumable brands, this is a powerful opportunity to showcase your products in an individualized way.

Bite-Sized Recipes: Create short, snappy recipe videos featuring your product as the star ingredient. Show a delicious dish being made from start to finish. The fast-paced, satisfying nature of these videos makes them highly shareable. It’s also a great way to educate on usage occasions that customers might not be aware of.

Behind-the-Scenes Peek: Take your audience on a journey from your kitchen to their plate, and if you have an active founder, make them part of the story. This builds trust, consumer loyalty and authenticity. Nervous in front of the camera? No problem—film the process and include a voiceover after. Being yourself and finding a way to share consistently is ultimately most important.

ASMR and Sensory Experiences: Leverage the power of sound. Record the satisfying sizzle of a pan, the crunch of a cookie, or the pour of a sauce. These sensory triggers can make your product irresistible to viewers.

Mastering the Art of the LIVE Stream

TikTok LIVE is more than just a broadcast; it's a real-time sales event. Food brands can use live streams to create a sense of urgency and community.

Cooking Demos: Host a live cooking show where you demonstrate how to use your product. Answer viewer questions in real time and offer live-only discounts to incentivize immediate purchases.

Meet the Makers: Introduce your team, from the chef to the founder. Share your brand's story and mission. Personal connection is key on TikTok, and a live stream is the perfect way to humanize your brand.

Flash Sales and Giveaways: Announce limited-time flash sales during your live stream. The "Live Shopping" feature allows viewers to click and buy without ever leaving the broadcast, making the process frictionless. Run a giveaway to boost engagement and attract new followers.

Creator Partnerships: The Secret Ingredient

Collaborating with creators is one of the fastest ways to gain visibility and credibility on TikTok, as they have a built-in, trusted audience.

Identify the Right Partners: Look for influencers whose content and audience align with your brand. A health-focused creator is a great fit for a wellness snack brand, while a "foodie" influencer who loves trying new restaurants could be perfect for a gourmet sauce company.

Authentic Testimonials: Instead of a scripted ad, send your product to a creator and let them authentically showcase how they use it. An honest, genuine review from a trusted voice can be more effective than any traditional advertisement.

Affiliate Partnerships: Set up an affiliate program through TikTok Shop. This enables creators to earn a commission on sales made through their unique links or video tags, encouraging them to create more content featuring your product.

Seamless Shopping Experience: From Scroll to Sale

TikTok Shop's integration is what makes it so powerful. Make sure your shop is optimized for a smooth user journey.

Optimized Product Listings: Use high-quality photos and videos for your product listings. Write clear, concise descriptions and use keywords that your target audience would search for.

Showcase Your Best Sellers: Feature your most popular products prominently in your shop. This acts as social proof and can help new customers decide what to buy.

Utilize TikTok Shop Ads: Use TikTok's advertising tools to promote your shop and specific products, and easily whitelist influencer content to appeal to larger audiences. Target your ads to users who have shown an interest in food, cooking or related content.

By embracing TikTok Shop, food brands can tap into a new generation of consumers who value authenticity, speed and visual appeal, and it meets modern consumers where they are spending time. It’s a platform where your product isn't just an item to be sold—it's an experience to be shared. So, get creative, go live and start building your brand one viral video at a time. Need help? We’re some of the best cooks in the kitchen!

Rachel Kay is managing partner in FINN Partners Global Consumer Practice.