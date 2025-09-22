Amber Allman

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, a national trade association representing nearly 900 local electric cooperatives, names Amber Allman VP of advocacy, press and member communications. Allman was most head of PR and marketing communications at alliantgroup, a management consulting firm. She was previously head of corporate communications and events for Gannett/USA Today and head of global public affairs at Yahoo. At NRECA, Allman will lead the team responsible for earned, paid, social media and member communications efforts—all with NRECA’s advocacy efforts as a central focus. “She has a wealth of experience driving strategic communications and public relations, and that will directly enhance our ongoing effort to tell the co-op story,” said NRECA CEO Jim Matheson.

Blake Killian

Onramp, a Bitcoin custodian and infrastructure platform, appoints Blake Killian as CMO. Killian was most recently chief strategy officer for Headline Studio, a part of Advance Local, where he led campaigns for Walmart, ViacomCBS, Anheuser-Busch and AllianceBernstein. Before that, he was social media director at Zehnder Communications. In his new post, Killian will lead Onramp's marketing strategy across brand, content, education and client engagement as the company accelerates growth among individual, trade and enterprise clients. "Blake brings a rare mix of deep bitcoin conviction and proven expertise in digital marketing and audience engagement,” said Onramp CEO Michael Tanguma. “He understands that adoption comes from building trust—through education and through resilient infrastructure.”

Maya Rupert

Blue State, which works with purpose-driven organizations, is bringing on Maya Rupert as EVP. Rupert has held senior roles in national social justice organizations and advised candidates at the local, state and federal levels. In 2020, she served as campaign manager for Julián Castro’s presidential campaign. When Secretary Castro exited the race, Rupert joined Elizabeth Warren’s campaign as a senior advisor. In 2021, she managed Maya Wiley’s NYC mayoral campaign. “Maya has been a colleague, client, and friend to Blue State for many years,” said Blue State founder and CEO Joe Rospars. “We’re excited to have her bring her expertise and energy to our clients and work together to grow our impact for organizations and campaigns that make a difference.”