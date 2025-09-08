Joele Frank represents Premier Inc. as the healthcare data and analytics company is acquired by Patient Square Capital in a deal valued at $2.6B.

The $28.25 per share price represents a 23.8 percent premium over the 60-day average trading price of Charlotte-based Premier’s shares.

Richard Statuto, Premier’s chair, is “delighted that Patient Square recognizes and is committed to enhancing Premier’s integral role in the US health care system.”

He said the board considered a number of strategic alternatives in recent years but considered the Patient Square transaction to be in the best interests of stockholders.

The deal delivers immediate and certain value to investors and provides Premier with “additional capital that can accelerate the support and services provided to members and other customers during this critical time in health care,” according to Statuto.

Patient Square Capital has $14B in assets under management.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher has partners Aura Reinhard and Andrew Siegel; managing director Catherine Simon; and director Maeve Barbour representing Premier.