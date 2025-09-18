(L-R) Derek De Vette, Franco Bossa

HALO Comms, which provides media relations for boutique health and values-based lifestyle brands, launches in Los Angeles. The agency was founded by managing partners Derek De Vette (head of strategic communications) and Franco Bossa (editorial director), who have more than 40 years of combined experience. HALO firm will work to bridge the growing trust gap between consumers and new wellness trends, focusing on story-driven strategies and third-party validation to help clients build visibility, and long-term reputation. “Wellness and health remain sensitive topics; the overall system has failed to address key issues, and false promises have left clients mistrustful,” said De Vette. “That’s why we created our agency: to help boutique businesses doing deeply important—but often overlooked—work step into the light.”

Bospar launches Audit*E, a tool that helps companies analyze their competitive positioning across AI platforms. The tool evaluates company presence and content performance across such major AI platforms as Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Meta AI, Mistral Perplexity and DeepSeek. The key features of Audit*E include cross-platform audits that measure visibility, prominence and accuracy; a performance dashboard that tracks changes over time, sentiment and provides competitive benchmarking; detailed reports with platform-specific recommendations; customizable queries for company-specific visibility goals; and recurring audits to monitor evolving brand presence. “AI platforms learn about companies through earned media coverage in authoritative publications,” said Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer. “Audit*E shows companies exactly how AI platforms see them based on their earned media footprint.” Bospar plans to initially offer Audit*E on a client-by-client basis, and will then expand it as a subscription service designed for smaller businesses and startups

Global Situation Room will go over the Q3 findings of its Reputation Risk Index in a webinar from the UC Berkeley Center for Law and Business on Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m PST). The discussion, “What Is the Greatest Risk to the Tech Industry’s Reputation?,” will be hosted by former U.S. Small Business Administrator and chair of the Global Risk Advisory Council Isabel Guzman. She will be joined by Global Situation Room president Brett Bruen, and the session will be moderated by Berkeley Center executive director Angeli Patel. It will focus on the latest issues impacting organizations and businesses, particularly in the technology sector. Recent reports have covered such topics as disinformation, undermining consumer confidence by adopting artificial intelligence too rapidly, and attacks on brands across a hyper-polarized political environment.

Crosby Marketing Communications recently hosted its 13th annual Inspiring Actions That Matter Day. Partnering with three local nonprofits, Crosby employees donated more than 650 hours of volunteer service and $20,000 to benefit the community. The Crosby team beautified spaces and greenhouses in the Arnold, MD location of Providence of Maryland, an organization that empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling, self-directed lives. For the Baltimore Station, which provides residential treatment programs to veterans suffering from homelessness and substance abuse disorders. Crosby volunteers prepared and served lunch for residents in addition to hosting yoga and other wellbeing activities. The agency also supported Coastal Conservation Association’s Living Reef Action Campaign by building oyster reefs at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center. “This day of service has become a valued tradition for our team to make a powerful difference in our community,” said Crosby president and CEO Raymond Crosby.