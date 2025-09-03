Tom Brady

Take a hike from Fox, Tom. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady blames today’s “uncertain and untrusting times” for those people who believe he’s conflicted in the roles of Fox Sports’ lead football analyst and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, there’s a conflict. That is a closed and shut case.

In his weekly “199” newsletter, Brady wrote that his roles are “not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve and improve the game that has given me everything.” C’mon, Tom.

Self-absorbed Brady believes his critics are so blinded by mistrust they can’t see anything beyond their own self-interest. Those suffering from a “chronic, pathological degree” of distrust can’t imagine a person like Tom doing a job “for reasons that are greater than themselves.”

Brady says judgmental people make judgments that never seem to be positive or optimistic.

But those same people have to wonder if a minority owner of a football team isn’t rooting for his investment to pay off.

Does Brady really need the Fox gig?

Kudos to the world’s first 'electrostate.' President Donald Trump celebrated Climate Week by declaring global warming “the greatest con job ever perpetrated.”

He warned member states of the United Nations that “if you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail.”

As Trump positions the US as a “petrostate,” climate activist Bill McKibben hails China as the world’s first “electrostate.”

He notes that during the past five years, sales of new electric vehicles in China rose from a five percent share of market to more than 50 percent.

The country recorded more than twice as many renewable energy installations in the first-half of 2025 as the rest of the world combined.

China leads the world in the production of batteries, EVs, solar panels and critical minerals, while the Trump administration has waged war on renewables.

President Xi Jingping told the UN via video that China would cut greenhouse gas emissions by seven to ten percent by 2035.

That’s the first time that China announced a target for cutting emissions, a move that shows leadership on the climate front.

In his new book, “Here Comes the Sun,” McKibben notes that plentiful and cheap solar power will topple the power of Big Oil.

That’s bad news for Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” strategy.

Bum numbers… More than half of (53 percent) of Americans are pessimistic about the outlook of free speech protections in the US, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Sept. 24.

That’s a full reversal from March’s poll when 53 percent of Americans were optimistic about the outlook for free speech.

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, nearly eight in ten (79 percent) of respondents believe the US in is the midst of a political crisis.

More than seven in ten (71 percent) agree that politically motivated violence is a very serious problem.

Twenty-two percent call it somewhat serious, while three percent think it is not so serious.

One percent say: What problem? They prefer to keep their heads in the sand.

Did you miss it? The New York Quadricentennial Committee, which was established in 2022, on Sept. 13 commemorated the 400th anniversary of the New York’s founding.

There was a panel discussion, cake-cutting, food & drink, remarks from Lenape leadership and a certificate from Mayor Eric Adams declaring the day as “Manahatta-Nieu Amsterdam Day.”

We should be able to do better than such as low-key event.

There’s still time left in the year. How about some fireworks to celebrate the birthday of the greatest city on Earth?

A grand celebration of NYC could be the legacy of our mayor who soon will be part of the city’s history following the November election.

It also would be great publicity for the PR firm that organizes the event. How about it Rubenstein?