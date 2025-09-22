Asher Levine

Asher Levine, former managing director at Red Banyan and Jeffrey Group, joins Prosek Partners as a managing director in its New York office.

Levine was most recently managing director for global corporate communications at CPP Investments, one of the world’s largest institutional investors. At CPPIB, he was responsible for evaluating proposed transactions and fund commitments across the U.S. and Latin America for potential reputational impact, while also overseeing disclosure and managing media relations with partners.

In his posts at Red Banyan and JeffreyGroup, he advised multinational clients on corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement. After starting his career at ABC News in New York, Levine spent over four years as a financial news reporter with Reuters in São Paulo.

Levine’s appointment marks Prosek’s 8th senior hire since the beginning of 2025.

“Asher brings a unique global perspective to Prosek, with experience spanning North and Latin America and a deep understanding of how to manage reputation across markets,” said Prosek founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek. “His deep sector experience coupled with his background in journalism, give him both the strategic sensibility and the clarity of voice clients need in today’s fast-moving landscape.”