Imperium Strategies has signed the Government of Turkey as a client for government relations services.

The firm will engage with executive and Congressional officials, promote favorable legislation, identify relevant events and speaking opportunities for embassy personnel and support efforts to strengthen Turkey’s image in the US.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Donald Trump at the White House on Sept. 25, a sign of Turkey’s improved standing in DC.

Joe Biden had distanced himself from Erdogan due to his crackdown on journalists and political opponents.

Trump said he’s been friends with Erdogan for a long time, and indicated that the US would resume the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. That jet deal was suspended to protest Turkey’s purchase of an air defense system from Russia.