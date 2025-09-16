5WPR is named agency of record for Yourgi, a pet services marketplace that connects pet owners with trusted local providers of services ranging from grooming and training to walking, sitting, boarding and more. The agency will lead a fully integrated communications and pet marketing program encompassing public relations, thought leadership, paid media and strategic reporting. The PR strategy will focus on developing key messages, securing earned media coverage, and elevating Yourgi's executives as thought leaders in the pet care space. Media relations efforts will also include local outreach to key markets, proactive story development, and real-time opportunities to amplify the brand's presence. On the paid media side, the agency will oversee campaigns across priority platforms, leveraging a mix of social, search, programmatic, CTV, and other channels. "We are proud to partner with 5WPR, an agency that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Yourgi CEO Dr. Jennifer Strickland Fowler. “Their insight and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission.”

Chapter 2 signs on to support the One Drop Foundation, a nonprofit created in 2007 by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté. The agency will work to raise the profile of One Drop’s inaugural gala on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles. The event will bring together celebrities, cultural leaders, philanthropists and luxury partners, with the proceeds funding One Drop’s safe water programs worldwide while also supporting local like-minded organizations. One Drop’s efforts have benefited nearly three million people in Latin America, India, Africa, and among Indigenous communities in Canada.

LDPR has been appointed the agency of record for Woodloch Resorts, which encompasses Woodloch Pines and The Lodge at Woodlock, both of which are in Hawley, PA, about 90 miles from NYC. The agency will be handling all US media/influencer relations for the properties. Woodloch Pines, a 12-acre family-owned resort, spans over 300 acres. The Lodge at Woodloch, an adults-only destination, has 59 accommodations, all of which overlook either a rock garden waterfall or private wooded lake. Woodlock Resorts also operates Woodloch Springs, an 18-hole championship golf course and 400-unit upscale residential community.

Backbone comes on board as PR agency of record for Zero Motorcycles, which provides electric two-wheel transportation and powertrains. Backbone will lead strategic communications, media relations and brand storytelling initiatives for the company in the U.S. The agency will work closely with Zero’s marketing and brand teams to amplify launches, press activations and thought leadership. “At Zero, we’re constantly looking forward, innovating, and finding ways to connect with more riders,” said Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel. “Partnering with Backbone gives us the firepower to share that vision more broadly and authentically, connecting with riders and media who believe in performance, sustainability and pushing the limits.”