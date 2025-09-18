The Special Olympics, which is based in DC, is looking for a media relations firm to support its global health communications strategy.
Special Olympics Needs PR to Promote Health Programs
Fri., Sep. 26, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
MS Works to Reduce Infant Death Rates
Thu., Sep. 25, 2025
|•
Fairfax Looks for Brand Design Services
Wed., Sep. 24, 2025
|•
Berkley, MI Needs Economic Development Plan
Mon., Sep. 22, 2025
|•
LA Seeks Crime, Violence Prevention PR
Fri., Sep. 19, 2025
|•
Anchorage Wants to Tout Waste-to-Energy Facility
Thu., Sep. 18, 2025