On PR’s Top Pros Talk, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Jacqueline Long, President of Evins Communications, about why active listening is more than a communication technique – it’s a professional superpower. Defined as fully concentrating and seeking to understand not just words, but also the thoughts and emotions behind them, active listening strengthens trust, sharpens storytelling, and improves collaboration across all areas of public relations.

For communicators, listening is the first step in shaping effective stories. “Any good PR strategy has number one, active listening,” Jacqueline explained. She pointed to the importance of not just listening to data from tools, but also to consumers, stakeholders, and colleagues, whose perspectives inform stronger strategies. When done well, active listening sends a powerful signal. “When you are an active listener and you're giving space to those other voices, you are actually signaling to someone that you value them,” she said. That value builds rapport, strengthens trust, and encourages deeper contributions from others.

Practicing this skill is more important than ever in what Jacqueline described as “the noisiest era in human history.” To help, she recommends maintaining meaningful eye contact, paraphrasing what you’ve heard, and using what she calls “the two-second pause,” a moment of silence before responding that shows intention and gives space for the speaker. Even small shifts like these can transform relationships, particularly in virtual settings where nearly 82% of people admit they cannot fully concentrate.

The costs of poor listening are high. Jacqueline warned that when people don’t feel heard, they stop contributing, which undermines innovation, retention, and collaboration. For leaders, she stressed, listening is especially critical. After a promotion, she embarked on a “listening tour,” meeting with colleagues across her agency to understand pain points and successes. The exercise provided a roadmap for strengthening the culture and setting future strategy.

Ultimately, Jacqueline emphasized, active listening is not just for business but for life. “If you want to have strong relationships in your personal life, in your business life, and you want to have some of the keys to trust and influence, that's what you need to do,” she said. It’s a lifelong skill, one that requires intention but pays dividends in trust, influence, and stronger connections.

