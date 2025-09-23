Lisa Monaco

Donald Trump has called on Microsoft to fire its president of global affairs Lisa Monaco, who served as deputy attorney general in Joe Biden’s administration.

On Truth Social, the president called Monaco, “a menace to US national security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the US government.” She joined Microsoft in July.

Trump blamed Monaco for the federal probe into his mishandling of classified documents and alleged election interference.

He yanked her security clearance and access to classified information in March.

Trump’s move on Monaco follows a Sept. 26 post on X by Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo about Monaco joining Microsoft.

The company has not commented on Trump’s demand.