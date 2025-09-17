Brad Parscale

The firm of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale has a four-month $6M agreement for strategic communications and media services in support of Havas Media’s engagement by Israel to develop a nationwide campaign in the US to combat antisemitism

Parscale began working for the Trump Organization in 2011 designing websites and managing digital strategies. He was senior advisor for data and digital operations for Trump’s 2020 campaign and did a stint as campaign manager before being replaced by Bill Stepien.

His firm, Clock Tower LLC, signed a contract on Aug. 27 with Havas Media on behalf of the State of Israel.

The pact calls for a strategic planning phase focused on foundational research, audience targeting and campaign framework.

Clock Tower is to produce and deliver a minimum of 100 creative assets per month, spanning video, audio, graphic and written formats.

It will create 5,000 monthly variants of creative with at least 80 percent of content tailored to Gen Z audiences across platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, podcasts and other relevant digital and broadcast outlets.

Clock Tower will integrate narrative messaging into Salem Media Network properties and aligned distribution channels. SMN specializes in Christian and conservative programming.

Its contract runs through the end of the year.