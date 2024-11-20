Brandon Borrman

Brandon Borrman, who has more than 20 years of communications experience, has joined Teneo as senior managing director and head of its San Francisco office.

Most recently, he was PR chief at Mozilla, where he helped position its as a key voice in shaping AI regulation, and worked to spur further growth for its Firefox browser.

Earlier, Borrman did a four-year stint as senior communications lead at Twitter, and held various PR jobs at Ancestry, Quantcast, Starbucks and United Airlines. He also helped launch Brunswick Group’s outpost in San Francisco.

Andrea Calise, president of Teneo’s US strategy & communications unit, praised Borrman’s “deep communications experience across the tech ecosystem, strong Bay Area network and proven track record of building high-performing teams.”

She said there is a robust demand for Teneo’s integrated offering in the Bay Area and the broader technology ecosystem.