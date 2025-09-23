Nina Dater

Summit Strategy Group adds Nina Dater to its Washington, D.C. office as public affairs director. Dater joins Summit from Zeno Group, where she advised clients across industries including sustainability, chemicals, and consumer packaged goods regulation. Before that, she was an account manager at Red Flag Consulting, supporting U.S. and international clients on public affairs and digital media campaigns. “Nina’s experience in public affairs and issues management, combined with her presence in D.C., enhances our ability to provide on-the-ground support for clients navigating policy and reputational challenges—complementing the work of our team in Sacramento and across California,” said Summit Strategy Group founder and CEO Michael Law.

Diana Arinovitch

Relevance International, which works with real estate, hospitality, design and luxury lifestyle clients, appoints Diana Arinovich director of paid media and advertising. Arinovich was most recently digital lead of the affiliate team at The Corcoran Group, where she also developed marketing strategies for high-profile real estate and cultural projects with SL Green and Empire State Realty Trust, including the Empire State Building. Based in the agency’s New York headquarters, Arinovich will spearhead its global paid media strategy and lead-generation initiatives across offices in New York, London, Los Angeles and Dubai. “Diana brings a rare combination of strategic vision, digital expertise, and hands-on experience in lead generation and paid media,” said Relevance International founder and CEO Suzanne Rosnowski.

(L-R) Tashni-Ann Dubroy, Pilar Frank O'Leary, Wendell Pritchett

DGA Group adds Tashni-Ann Dubroy and Pilar Frank O’Leary as senior advisors in its Washington, D.C. office and brings on Wendell Pritchett as a senior advisor, based in Philadelphia. All three will be working as part of the firm’s social impact offering. Dubroy has previously served as EVP and COO Executive Vice President and president of Shaw University. O’Leary has advised leading global companies, philanthropic institutions, and international organizations on sustainability and partnership strategies. Pritchett most recently served as interim president of the University of Pennsylvania. ​“With Tashni, Pilar and Wendell joining our team, we are adding extraordinary depth of expertise across higher education, social impact and public policy,” said Jonathan Kaplan, partner and lead of the firm’s social impact sector offering. “Their perspectives will strengthen the way we help clients drive measurable impact and lasting change.”