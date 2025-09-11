C Street Advisory Group provides strategic communications services to First Brands Group as the auto parts maker files for Chapter 11 amid questions about its disclosures and billions of dollars in off-the-balance-sheet financing.

The Financial Times called the bankruptcy filing “one of the most spectacular collapses in private debt markets in recent years.”

The company estimates liabilities between $10B and $50B, and assets in the $1B to $10B bracket. A special committee will probe FB's off-balance sheets maneuvers.

Chuck Moore, FB’s chief restructuring officer, said the Chapter 11 filing is an important step toward stabilizing the company “and securing a long-term future for the Company’s world-class portfolio of aftermarket automotive part brands.”

First Brands markets Fram (oil filters), Trico (wiper blades), Autolite (spark plugs), Carter (fuel/water pumps) and Phillips (headlights).