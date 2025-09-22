TEAM LEWIS acquires communications consultancy and strategic reputation advisor Instinctif Partners UK. Instinctif will integrate into TEAM LEWIS’ global network but retain its separate brand in the near-term. The deal, which TEAM LEWIS says it part of its strategy to grow and develop its integrated proposition, is focused on enhancing the expertise of both firms in sectors such as technology, automotive, defense, energy, financial services, leisure and property. “Our shared vision and passion for creativity, collaboration and impact makes this is an exciting new chapter as we look to build on our expertise in capital and public markets,” said Instinctif CEO Julian Walker. “Together, TEAM LEWIS will enable accelerated growth and facilitate the delivery of even more innovative solutions for our clients.”

Jacqueline Agudelo

Jack Public Relations, a strategic communications agency focused on venture-backed companies, legacy brands and VC firms, is launched by former North 6th Agency EVP Jacqueline Agudelo, who has secured earned media placements on such platforms as TechCrunch, VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Fast Company, Forbes, Fortune, and the Wall Street Journal. The agency offers a full suite of services, including strategic media relations and earned coverage, executive thought leadership and contributed content strategies, funding announcement campaigns, crisis and reputation management (both rapid response and long-term strategy), company-wide media training and interview prep, messaging and positioning workshops, and editorial development.VC firm Georgian has signed on as one of the new agency’s flagship accounts. “Earned media has become one of the key opportunities for companies aiming to gain relevance among LLMs,” said Agudelo.

Lindsay Carnett

Marketing Maven CEO and president Lindsey Carnett was the first executive ambassador for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Conejo Valley. The Sept. 27 event marked the 40th anniversary of Relay For Life, which honors cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost, and showcases the progress made in the fight against cancer. “Lindsey and her team have been unwavering supporters of Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society for the past two years,” said American Cancer Society senior development manager Abby Smith. “Our Executive Ambassador program provides the opportunity for community leaders who want to make a tangible impact in the fight against cancer, and we know Lindsey's leadership will inspire others to join us in this movement to end cancer as we know it, for everyone." To make a donation to Relay for Life, go to www.RelayForLife.org/ConejoValleyCA.

Jasper, an AI content automation platform, is teaming up with customer engagement platform Braze on an initiative that aims to reimagine how enterprise marketing teams create, personalize and deliver campaigns. By integrating Jasper’s audience context and content generation capabilities into Braze, the new offering is intended to help marketers accelerate campaign execution, deepen personalization and ensure messages stay consistent with brand standards. It also builds on Jasper’s recent launch of its MCP Server, an open standard that embeds marketing context and brand intelligence into every AI workflow across the enterprise. “By partnering with Braze, we’re delivering a powerful, integrated solution that allows marketers to create more personalized, timely, and meaningful content that drives better engagement and experiences,” said Jasper CMO Loreal Lynch.