KNP Communications has lined up a contract to provide media training to members of Canada’s US embassy.

The firm will impart advanced strategic communications wisdom to a half-day group session of up to 10 Canadians.

According to its agreement, KNP will focus on skills, including: "understanding what moves and sticks with audiences, segmenting US media audiences (elite/mass media, national/regional/local, red/blue, news/niche); understanding aggregators and social amplifiers; navigating cultural and domestic political norms and sensitivities; crafting and pitching stories for a wide range of media outlets; and managing crisis communications.”

The firm also will review crisis communications challenges faced by the Embassy.

Founding partner Matthew Kohut will provide the training. He has prepared CEOs, elected officials, entrepreneurs, ambassadors, scientists, and authors for events ranging from television appearances to board meetings to TED talks.

Kohut is the author of "Speaking Out: The New Rules of Business Leadership Communication" (2024).

With Laurence Prusak and Edward Jay Hoffman, Kohut wrote "The Smart Mission: NASA's Lessons for Managing Knowledge, People, and Projects."

He also teamed with KNP co-founder John Neffinger to write “Compelling People: The Hidden Qualities That Make Us Influential."

KNP also is the home of Chasten Buttigieg, who is married to former US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.