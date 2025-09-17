Racepoint Global adds networking company Upscale AI to its client roster, the second AI-focused client the agency has signed up in September, following NomadGo. Racepoint will provide a range of earned-first communications services, including media, influencer and analyst relations, social media, content creation and executive thought leadership. With its next‑generation AI suite of networking solutions, Upscale AI delivers high‑performance connectivity designed for specialized compute, advancing the democratization of AI through open-standard, full-stack, turnkey solutions. “Racepoint brought the expertise we needed and quickly made an impact with key industry analysts and media that drive valuable influence with our current and prospective customers," said Upscale AI CEO Barun Kar.

Brookline Public Relations is working with mining investment and technology company EarthLabs on the launch of The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, a campaign in which 13 gold coin prizes are hidden across the country—12 worth $25,000 and one grand prize worth $1 million. The agency is providing a blend of media and influencer relations across both English and French language outlets, with the aim of sparking curiosity about the event and fueling participation, as well as raising awareness for mining in Canada. It will also expand into partnership with tourism boards as more regional clues are released.

William Mills Agency, which focuses on clients in the fintech sector, signs on with Nuuvia (formerly Incent), a provider of intelligent lifecycle banking solutions for community banks and credit unions. WMA is tasked with driving deposit growth for the company, as well as expanding its influence as a premier youth banking and engagement platform for financial institutions. The Nuuvia platform ensures community financial institutions retain complete control over their customer and member ecosystems, including maintaining deposits, card revenue, data and relationships. "William Mills Agency works with many leading fintech companies, and their industry knowledge is second to none,” said Nuuvia president and COO Marcell King. “We are confident they are the right partner to propel Nuuvia into our next phase of growth.”