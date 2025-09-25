John Stoll

John Stoll has exited Elon Musk’s X after a nine-month stint and returned to the Ridgely|Walsh public affairs boutique.

At X, Stoll was head of news partnerships & media strategy. His departure follows the July resignation of X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the NBCUniversal executive whom Musk brought in to court advertisers.

Earlier in Stoll's career, he spent 13 years as an editor, reporter and Detroit bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal. He also was manufacturing editor at Reuters and reporter for WardsAuto and Automotive News.

Juleanna Glover, who was a top advisor to president George W. Bush and vice president Dick Cheney, is founder & CEO of R|W.

Marcus Brauchli, former executive editor at the Washington Post and WSJ editor, chairs the firm.