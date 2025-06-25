With just 100 days until Christmas, the countdown has already begun—not only for shoppers but for the brands competing to capture their attention. A recent McKinsey study finds that two-thirds of consumers plan to start holiday shopping before Black Friday, a trend that is reshaping how marketers approach the season.

On the “PR’s Top Pros Talk...” podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, sat down with two of his senior leaders, Mike Bako, Vice President of Media and Content Strategy, and Elizabeth Rosenberger, Vice President of Client Services, to discuss what this accelerated timeline means for holiday campaigns. Elizabeth sees the shift reflected in client demand. “We’re seeing a dramatic increase in scheduling,” she explained. “Holiday media tours have doubled compared to last year, and brands are eager to align with when consumers are making purchasing decisions.”

Mike confirmed the urgency on both sides of the equation. “Brands and stations alike are booking holiday-related media tours as early as October,” he said. He also pointed to emerging trends shaping coverage. “Our latest TV News Producers Report shows that 65% of producers are prioritizing technology segments this season, followed by travel and health. And when it comes to what people will be giving, gift cards remain the number-one holiday gift for 2025.”

The tools of holiday storytelling are also evolving. Elizabeth highlighted how satellite media tours (SMTs) are expanding beyond their traditional scope. “We’re seeing real momentum around bilingual SMTs, as well as hybrid and saturation tours that extend a brand’s reach across multiple platforms,” she said. Streaming has become another essential factor, with one-third of local news audiences now consuming content on streaming channels.

Doug noted that the season brings a heightened appetite for timely, consumer-focused stories, including co-op SMTs where multiple brands share the spotlight in gift-themed segments. Elizabeth elaborated on the distinction: “Co-op tours are highly cost-efficient, making them ideal for smaller PR budgets. Stand-alone tours, on the other hand, give brands complete control of their message.”

As the discussion drew to a close, both experts offered guidance for marketers preparing their campaigns. Mike emphasized the importance of timing: “Shoppers are starting earlier, and stations are booking holiday tours from October through January. Plan accordingly, and if needed, we can help map out multiple touchpoints to keep your brand top of mind throughout the season.”

Elizabeth underscored the role of trust in the current media environment. “Local news continues to be one of the most trusted sources of information,” she said. “Brands should lean into that credibility, especially now when producers are actively seeking holiday content.”

For companies still finalizing their strategy, the takeaway is clear: start early and position your brand to meet both consumer and media demand.

