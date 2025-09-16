Mind the age gap… In the race to be the next mayor of New York, governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, is getting smeared on social media by Queens assembly member Zohran Mamdani, 33.

Cuomo, who expects a bump in his polls following the exit of swaggering Eric Adams from the contest, is desperate to lure some of the young supporters of Mamdani.

But he’s bewildered in just how to go about doing that. Take for instance, the TikTok campaign post that shows “Gearhead Andy” working on his 1968 Pontiac GTO, which he “basically built from the ground up three or four times.”

Equating working on a car to running the biggest city in America—which ranks among the lowest rates of auto ownership in the nation—is nuts.

“If there’s one thing I know, it’s cars,” brags Cuomo in the clip. But If there’s one thing I know, it’s that the only cars Mamdani backers know are those from Uber and Lyft.

A note to Andrew: the parents of Zohran's supporters may have driven around in 1968 Pontiacs. Their kids, who are in their 20s and 30s, find it hard to relate to a 57-year-old car.

Cuomo’s TikTok piece would play well in a statewide race, but it shows how out-of-touch he is with the average NYC resident.

Cuomo is yesterday’s man. Mamdani speaks to the future.

Clueless Kash… Doesn’t the FBI have a protocol officer who is schooled in managing the relations between leadership and foreign governments? If it does, he or she was sleeping on the job.

To celebrate the grand opening of the FBI’s office in Wellington, New Zealand, FBI director Kash Patel visited and presented his security counterparts with gifts of inoperable pistols, according to the Associated Press.

Those plastic 3D-printed replica pistols are illegal in NZ, which has very strong gun control laws. They were destroyed, just like the goodwill that Patel’s visit was supposed to generate.

The mission of the FBI office is to monitor activities in China and bolster the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing agreement that the US has with NZ, Australia, Canada and the UK.

The FBI should have run its own intelligence case on NZ’s gun laws before Patel’s plane took off.

Cleaning up the AI mess… About 40 percent of AI work-related content is garbage, according to a study of 1,150 employees conducted by Stanford University and BetterUp Labs.

This “workslop” results in wasted time and frustrated workers with content that appears polished but is useless. The researchers wrote that workslop is effortless to create but exacts a toll on a company and its bottom line.

Workslop also erodes trust between sender and receiver. About a third (32 percent) of Workslop receivers says they are less likely to work with the sender again.

Researchers say part of the workslop problem comes from mandates requiring everyone to use AI. That translates into employees thoughtlessly copying and pasting AI responses into documents.

AI isn’t suited for every task. Its use requires guidance and feedback for it to be useful and productive. The best policy is to look before leaping into AI.