Longacre Square Partners represents Ancora Holdings Group as the investment advisory applauds CSX for dumping CEO Jim Hinrichs.

In August, Ancora sent a letter to CSX’s board outlining Hinrichs’ alleged “value-destructive tenure.”

It urged the board to replace him with someone willing to follow Union Pacific’s bid to create a transcontinental railroad via its $85B merger with Norfolk Southern.

CSX on Sept. 29 named board member Steve Angel, a noted dealmaker, its new CEO.

Ancora said Angel’s “M&A pedigree and value creation record indicate his appointment is an initial step in the right direction for CSX.”

The advisory will continue to buy CSX stock and “hopes to have a strengthened relationship with the company if leadership continues taking the right steps to maximize value.”

Longacre Square’s Amy Freedman and Ashley Areopagita represent Ancora.