Paradox Public Relations is lining up support for Ukrainian artists during wartime.

It formed a partnership with Art Shield, a nonprofit preserving art in conflict zones, and traveled across Ukraine to meet artists and cultural leaders. This direct engagement shaped “Kyiv Art Sessions,” a three-day festival in London that highlighted 27 Ukrainian artists through exhibitions, concerts and panel discussions. Paradox coordinated artist travel from war zones to London and curated programming for the event in partnership with Ukrainian nonprofit Dom Master Klass.

The agency’s efforts secured global coverage for Art Shield and its artists, including a feature in The Art Newspaper, a New York Times profile of Ukrainian artist Gamlet and placements in CNBC, Wine Enthusiast and The Spectator.

Ukrainian outlets such as the Kyiv Post and Harper’s Bazaar UA amplified the message locally. The Embassy of Ukraine in the UK formally recognized the team’s contributions.