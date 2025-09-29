Lisa Franklin

The National Women's History Museum names Lisa Franklin as its first CMO. Franklin was most recently CMO for Major League Soccer club D.C. United. She was previously SVP of global brand marketing and communications at cybersecurity education provider ThriveDX, and has held marketing posts at Deloitte, Verizon/AOL, Microsoft and Meta. In addition to providing brand and marketing leadership at NWHM, Franklin will support its operational side, including tech integration and process-building. "Her vision and leadership will help us amplify women's history and stories in step with the pace of cultural moments, ensuring they take their rightful place in history," said National Women’s History Museum president and CEO Frédérique Irwin.

Marques E. Zak

The Atlantic Coast Conference hires Marques E. Zak as chief marketing and brand officer, a newly created position. Zak joins the ACC from American Express, where he was head of multicultural marketing, launching the company’s first enterprise-wide multicultural marketing strategy. He previously held a range of senior leadership roles at PepsiCo and was a strategy consultant at Deloitte. In his new role, Zak will set and execute the ACC’s marketing and brand strategy, overseeing all initiatives across digital, social, and live experiences. “Marques is a proven marketing innovator whose leadership has consistently brought brands closer to their audiences in authentic and impactful ways,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

Stella Low

Snowflake, an AI data cloud company, names Stella Low CCO, effective Oct. 6. Low was most recently chief communications and corporate affairs officer at HP. Before that, she served as head of corporate communications at Apple and CCO at Cisco. At Snowflake, Low will be responsible for Snowflake’s communications strategy, advising the company’s leadership as the company continues to grow and scale as a technology leader. “Stella brings a wealth of experience leading high-performing teams and delivering impactful communication strategies for some of the world's largest and most enduring technology companies,” said Snowflake CMO Denise Persson.