Erika Dinkel-Smith

Erika Dinkel-Smith, who was senior labor advisor to president Joe Biden, has joined 617MediaGroup, which reps unions, to expand its government affairs practice.

Prior to working in the Biden administration, Dinkel-Smith was national political and legislative director for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and an organizer at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee.

Based in DC, she will support communications for unions, mission-driven organizations, pro-labor political candidates and ballot initiatives.

“Erika’s unparalleled experience at the intersection of government and labor makes her the ideal leader to lead and expand our government affairs practice,” said Jaclyn Kessel, managing director of 617MediaGroup.

Boston-based 617Media Group was launched by Jeff Hall, who was communications director for the Service Employees International Union, the nation’s largest union.

It has representatives in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles and is a union shop (International Union of Painters and Allied Trades).