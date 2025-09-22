Michelle Rago

RG2 Communications is named agency of record for Michelle Rago Destinations, a destination-wedding and event-planning company. RG2 will oversee an integrated communications strategy designed to position Michelle Rago Destinations beyond the wedding and event space. This includes managing media relations, activating brand partnerships, and driving awareness through high-impact campaigns, in addition to long-lead feature development, broadcast and digital opportunities, thought leadership and curated market activations. “Michelle has defined the language of elevated destination weddings for modern couples,” said RG2 co-founder Ross Belfer. “We are honored to partner with Michelle and her team to amplify that legacy across luxury lifestyle, travel, design and culture media.”

Gunpowder, an enthusiast lifestyle agency, signs on to support the communications and marketing team of Montana Silversmiths, a supplier of Western fashion accessories, including jewelry and belt buckles. Gunpowder will provide public relations and marketing services to generate earned media coverage of the company both in and beyond the Western space. The official silversmith of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Montana Silversmiths creates championship buckles and awards for rodeo athletes. It also applies its traditional silversmithing techniques to develop hat and hair accessories, cuff links and other Western pieces. “Their deep understanding of lifestyle branding and earned media strategy makes them the perfect partner as we expand our national footprint and elevate the Montana Silversmiths story, said Montana Silversmith VP of marketing Marshall Smith.

Moroch is selected to lead a comprehensive rebranding initiative for grocery chain Giant Eagle which has more than 200 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana. Moroch’s work for the client will center on a new brand platform, “Because It Matters”, which will be rolled out across broadcast, print, digital and out-of-home marketing. The rebrand is supported by a strategic foundation intended to ensure consistency across channels and touchpoints. It includes updated messaging, refreshed brand elements and a focus on aligning the brand’s voice with its values. “By looking at Giant Eagle with a local lens, we can create uniquely authentic work that resonates with their community and drives results,” said Moroch CEO Matt Powell.