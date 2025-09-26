The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission is looking to hire a marketing firm for its policy and public affairs unit.

Its goal is to create an environment for responsible choices to deliver economic and social benefits for Albertans.

The selected firm will create and carry out internal and external marketing strategies, using traditional and digital channels, to promote the AGLC brand and its various areas of work, according to the RFP.

Working with AGLCC's orporate marketing & brand team, the communications partner will promote key social responsibility programs, including GameSense, Self Exclusion, CannabisSense, DrinkSense, Best Bar None and Dry9.

AGLCC plans to issue a seven-year contract with work beginning March 1, 2026. Responses, which are due Oct. 15, go to Alberta’s e-procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).