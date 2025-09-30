Lauren Hurvitz

The New York Mets sign up Lauren Hurvitz as SVP, communications, effective Nov. 3. Most recently, Hurvitz was the founder of Bullet Point Advisory, where she worked with a wide range of clients on such issues as reputation and brand awareness, crisis communications and change management. Her previous positions include global chief communications & corporate marketing officer at Turner; head of corporate communications & events at AOL; and EVP, corporate communications & public affairs at MTV. In her new position, Hurvitz will oversee all aspects of the Mets' communications strategy and public affairs. She will partner closely with senior leadership to strengthen the Mets’ brand and relationships with fans, media and key stakeholders. “Her extensive experience in leading strategic communications for some of the world’s most visible and culturally significant brands will be invaluable as we build upon the unprecedented growth the organization has achieved under Steve and Alex Cohen’s ownership,” said New York Mets president of business operation Lewis Sherr.

(L-R) Lauren McGuire, Clare Algozin

5W Public Relations brings on Lauren McGuire as EVP, digital & social, and Clare Algozin as SVP, paid media. Both join 5WPR from Zeno Group. McGuire was ZDX operations & integration at Zeno, leading initiatives to integrate emerging technologies, streamline workflows, and enhance cross-functional collaboration. Before joining Zeno, she was director, paid planning & buying at Weber Shandwick’s Resolute Digital unit. Algozin led the North America Paid Media Center of Excellence at Zeno, managing investments across social, search, programmatic, display, and video channels. “Lauren and Clare bring a rare combination of operational excellence, strategic vision, and hands-on expertise,” said 5WPR CEO Matthew Caiola. “Their leadership will be instrumental in delivering impactful digital campaigns and expanding our clients’ reach.”

Melissa Morales

GMMB promotes partner Melissa Morales to general manager of the firm. Morales succeeds Raelynn Olson, who helped lead the firm for 23 years. Morales’s experience at GMMB encompasses areas from managing advertising campaigns in support of health reform to overseeing outreach and education efforts to enroll Americans in health coverage. She has worked with Vermont and Washington State to introduce their Affordable Care Act marketplaces and enroll residents, with AARP to educate consumers about the ACA and Medicare, and with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to educate families about low-cost health insurance options available for their children. In her new role, Morales will play a key role in helping oversee the firm’s strategy and operations with a focus on client experience, innovation and growth. “Raelynn is leaving her role in great hands—Melissa is one of the best,” said GMMB founding partner Jim Margolis.