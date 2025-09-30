Sarah Curra

Quinn has hired Sarah Curra as managing director for its London office.

She founded and ran The Mango Agency, which has offices in London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, for 17 years.

Curra has worked across the travel, hospitality and lifecycle space, counseling clients such as LVMH Cheval Blanc Hotels, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Aqua Expeditions and Michel Reybier Hospitality.

Florence Quinn called the recruitment of Curra a “pivotal moment in our European expansion strategy” and the beginning of a new chapter to further accelerate growth.

Quinn is part of the North & Warren and Interluxe Group platform of global luxury brands.