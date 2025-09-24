BGR Group releases its 2025 BGR Impact Index, which finds that Japan, for the second year in a row, is the most well-known and well-regarded country by the US. Canada, despite the well-publicized spat about its possible status as the 51st state, came in second, while Germany, South Korea and the UK rounded out the top five. The index is compiled by BGR Analytics from sources that include an analysis of more than 10.2 trillion pieces of online news and social media data across an entire year. It includes all 195 United Nations Member and Observer States, along with Taiwan and the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions. Countries are measured in 25 main categories, among them “favorable social media sentiment” (with Thailand at the top of the list), “international mobility of students” (led by India) and “countries punching most above their weight” (with Ireland coming in at #1). “Analyzing alternative data show that directed social media campaign, Washington lobbying, athletic and artistic success and surges in foreign college students can put a nation—especially a smaller one—on the US radar,” said BGR Analytics head Frank Ahrens.

The Institute for Public Relations is accepting presentation submissions for the 2026 IPR Bridge Conference, to be held at the University of North Carolina on March 18 and 19, until Oct. 15. The conference gives attendees direct access to the latest advancements shaping the future of the profession. In addition, academics will be showcasing their latest research related to PR and communications. Session types may include ARC talks (Action | Research | Conversations), research sprints, expert presentations and panel discussions. For more information about the IPR Bridge Conference, click here or contact IPR president and CEO Tina McCorkindale at [email protected].

5WPR launches a strategic communications program aimed at helping Web3 companies navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and clearly articulate their brand story under the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). The program provides a strategic storytelling framework that enables both emerging and established players to clearly communicate their positioning, governance milestones and compliance pathways. The CLARITY Act, which passed the House with bipartisan support in July 2025, introduces a dual-agency regulatory regime that distinguishes between "digital commodities" and "restricted digital assets," while assigning oversight roles to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Our approach helps Web3 companies communicate confidently under the CLARITY Act's emerging structure, whether that means emphasizing a mature, self-governed network, or reinforcing investor protections and token functionality," said 5WPR managing partner and EVP, corporate communications Robert Ford.

Mod Op expands of its AI solution suite with the launch of Mod Heat, a proprietary AI-powered solution that listens for news, events and social chatter that are important to a brand, as well as the introduction of AI Coach and Ecommerce Agent. Mod Heat scours media, competitors and vertical-specific channels daily, ranking new stories by relevance, risk and potential reach. AI Coach is a personalized onboarding and training assistant that creates custom learning paths and media tied to monitoring and sensing systems. Ecommerce Agent guides both B2C shoppers and B2B buyers in exploring products, assessing solutions and finding what they need without the pressure of a sales interaction. These launches are the first result of Mod Op’s $10M pledged investment in AI, announced earlier this year, and the formation of its Innovations Team. “This is the type of practical, business-focused AI innovation that we’re committed to delivering,” said Mod Op CEO Eric J. Bertrand.