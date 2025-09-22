Champion gains PR and digital media work from Jason’s Deli, a family-owned deli with more than 235 locations across 27 states. Champion will work with the Jason’s Deli team to highlight the quality of its food, showcase menu innovation and amplify its executive team through strategic thought leadership initiatives. The agency will also spearhead digital efforts to drive awareness and in-store traffic, while also supporting the brand’s reward program, Deli Dollars. The partnership marks a strategic shift for the company toward brand-led storytelling, strengthened online presence, earned media visibility and greater engagement with both longtime and first-time guests. “As we continue to grow, it’s essential that our story reflects not only our pioneering role in healthier dining, but also the uncompromising quality and hospitality that define us. Champion has the right mix of vision and experience to bring that story to life,” said Jason’s Deli VP of marketing Kim Collura.

CS-Effect, a certified women-owned agency, is named PR agency of record for Prevent Blindness, a non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. The agency will design a strategic communications plan that incorporates earned media outreach, influencer relations, social media and strategic partnerships designed to position Prevent Blindness as a trusted source for eye health information. Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. CS-Effect’s client roster also includes the American Brain Tumor Association, American Association of Endodontists and the American Industrial Hygiene Association. “Our goal is to ensure people see Prevent Blindness as their trusted partner in eye health and the go-to source for all their vision and eye health needs,” said Prevent Blindness president & CEO Jeff Todd.

The Pollack Group adds Sonic Fire Tech, an infrasound fire suppression system. The agency will support the launch of SFT’s products: the Home Defense System, designed for residential wildfire protection; the Sonic Backpack, a portable solution for wildfire response; and Infrastructure Defense technology, which focuses on safeguarding critical infrastructure. Planned activities include a public relations program, messaging development, website creation, video production and collateral. “Sonic Fire Tech is rewriting the playbook for wildfire defense. We’re proud to help shape the story of a company that can truly save lives, protect communities, and build a safer future,” said TPG president Stefan Pollack.

Bader Rutter lands Ingredion, which provides ingredient solutions to improve the taste, texture, nutrition and functionality of food and beverages. Bader Rutter will lead Ingredion’s integrated marketing efforts, including brand strategy, creative campaign development, digital marketing, and media strategy and implementation. With operations across Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, Ingredion’s portfolio of products includes starches, sweeteners, plant-based proteins and food texturizers. “Bader Rutter’s expertise, collaborative approach and proven ability to deliver impact through globally consistent, yet locally relevant work makes them an ideal partner at this pivotal moment for our company,” said Ingredion senior director and head of brand and marketing communications Stephanie Smith-Schellhorn.