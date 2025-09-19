San Diego’s Show Faith by Works is spreading pro-Israel messaging to Christian groups in the western US on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Focused on California, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado, the mission calls for combatting “low American Evangelical Christian approval of the nation of Israel,” and to “counter new and evolving pro-Palestinian messaging as the global narrative shifts," according to SFbW’s presentation.”

The group will dispatch teams of people and a “mobile museum” to Christian colleges, events and mega-churches to increase positive associations with Israel, while “linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions.”

Messaging will “highlight Israel’s significant links to Jesus and our faith” and “educate Christians that Palestinians shelter terrorists, built the tunnels for Hamas, hide weapons in their schools and hospitals and joined in the attacks on October 7.”

There also will be a push to encourage Christians to visit Israel.

SFbW, which has received $325K from Havas Media for the effort, does not have a formal contract with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.