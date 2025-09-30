Adrienne McGarr

FINN Partners promotes Adrienne McGarr to managing partner, head of the east coast technology practice. McGarr, who joined FINN in 2003, was previously a senior partner at the firm, primarily working with clients in the technology and nonprofit sectors. As leader of FINN’s East Coast technology team, she will oversee areas including new business development, staffing, client relationship management and setting the strategic direction for the practice. “Adrienne has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to our clients and our team,” said FINN Partners founding managing partner Alicia Young. “Her contributions have been vital to the growth of our technology practice, and she truly exemplifies the values that define FINN Partners.

Randa Stephan

Burson appoints global chief brand officer Randa Stephan to the additional role of chief corporate strategy officer. Before the formation of Burson in January 2024, Stephan was global chief marketing and communications officer at Hill & Knowlton. Before that, she was EVP, global head of marketing and brand at Weber Shandwick, where she redesigned the positioning and go-to-market strategy for the agency. Stephan has also served as executive director of WSJ Custom Studios, the Wall Street Journal’s custom marketing arm. In her new role at Burson, she is charged with driving the agency’s strategic plan and steering the continued development of global capabilities and solutions to best serve clients. “Her sharp eye for market analysis, stakeholder management and creative storytelling will guide our continued development of capabilities to build reputation and drive growth,” said Burson global CEO Corey duBrowa.

Jack Martin

Amplify, an AI-powered enterprise growth platform, brings on Jack Martin as its first CMO. Martin co-founded Elite Advisor Group, where he led high-value multimillion-dollar campaigns for financial institutions, including asset and wealth managers. At Amplify, he will lead brand strategy, demand generation and go-to-market execution. “As Amplify continues to expand, it’s crucial our messaging accurately conveys our core values and overall vision,” said chief growth officer Vickie Lewin. “Jack has the experience we need to continue providing advisors with accurate branding and pipeline growth.”