Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has dumped San Francisco-based Prophet, the creative and strategic consultant responsible for its logo and restaurant refresh.

That overhaul led to a customer uprising that forced CEO Julie Masino to junk it.

The Lebanon-TN restaurant chain in August restored the image of old-timer Uncle Herschel leaning on a barrel to its logo and stopped the restaurant updates.

Cracker Barrel said the move was designed to return the conversation to being about “serving up delicious food, warm welcomes and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

Masino on Oct. 2 overshauled the executive ranks, promoting Doug Hisel, who was VP-field operations to SVP-store operations & services.

She eliminated the SVP-chief restaurant & retail operations post that was held by Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, a ten-year veteran of the company.