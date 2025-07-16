On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Doug Simon sat down with Jen Dobrzelecki, Senior Vice President and Healthcare Group Lead at Padilla, to discuss how healthcare communicators are adapting to the media landscape. Reviewing D S Simon Media’s recent survey of TV producers, Jen noted two surprising findings: the sharp decline in syndicated feeds for health stories, and the resurgence of in-studio interviews. Nearly 70% of producers said they are conducting interviews with spokespeople in-studio for health stories. “I can't believe that in-person studio interviews are back,” she said, pointing out that stations seem increasingly focused on creating their own local content. That trend is noteworthy given the simultaneous reductions in newsroom staff and resources, but it underscores the value of leveraging local expertise and storytelling.

Satellite and virtual interviews have also gained traction, ranking three times higher than sending crews into the field. For Jen, this shift affects how organizations prepare spokespeople for media opportunities. While C-suite leaders continue to play an important role, she stressed the growing demand for third-party experts, physicians, providers, and patients, who bring credibility and authenticity to health stories. Jen also emphasized that when executives step into the spotlight, they should remember that their audience includes not just the public, but employees. Consistency of vision and messaging, backed by tangible data and real-world examples, helps leaders inspire both external stakeholders and their own teams.

Shifting policies and fast-moving misinformation mean PR professionals can no longer rely on old playbooks. “We really need to be nimble,” Jen said. “We need to be responsive, and we need to be ready to pivot in our strategies.” That requires flexible communication plans that evolve with events, as well as proactive investments in crisis management and preparedness. Organizations should dust off outdated response protocols, refresh messaging, and ensure spokespeople are trained before a crisis arises.

Amid all the disruption, Jen returned to a constant: storytelling. The most memorable narratives, she believes, are those that balance innovation with humanity, pairing clinical data with the personal impact of a patient’s experience. “It’s those human-interest stories that continue to break through,” she said, reminding communicators that at the heart of healthcare, it’s people’s lives and stories that truly resonate.

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.