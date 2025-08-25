Bari Weiss

CBS News is set to hand over its reins to The Free Press co-founder Bari Weiss, according to a variety of sources that includes Weiss’s former employer, the New York Times. Weiss is set to serve as editor-in-chief at the Paramount unit. According to the New York Post, the official announcement is likely to be made on Oct. 6. Along with hiring Weiss, its owner, Paramount, is also said to buying The Free Press—with a price tag of approximately $150 million. That payout follows the $16 million that Paramount forked out to President Trump to settle a legal case filed over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris that was allegedly manipulated to put her in a better light. In Weiss’s new post, she is expected to report directly to Paramount Skydance chief executive David Ellison, leapfrogging CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, who will work alongside her. Weiss, who left her job at the Wall Street Journal in 2017 to follow her boss Bret Stephens to the Times, exited the paper in 2020, claiming that she had been “bullied” by liberal colleagues for her more conservative viewpoints. Expectedly, her potential leadership of CBS News has raised the ire of many liberal journalists.

C-SPAN comes on board as an official media partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, the bipartisan Commission charged by Congress to lead the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. C-SPAN will carry America250 Commission events across all its platforms — television, web, social media, YouTube, radio, and podcasts. The network says it will provide a minimum of 48 hours of dedicated America250 programming each week across its television networks. “This partnership is a continuation of C-SPAN’s enduring commitment to civic education and transparency, ensuring all Americans can take part in the nation’s 250th anniversary,” said C-SPAN CEO Sam Feist.

A new Gallup survey says that the level of trust that US audiences have in the media has hit a new low. Only 28 percent of those surveyed said that they had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television and radio. That number is down from 31 percent last year and 40 percent five years ago. On the flip side, 36 percent said that they had “not very much” confidence in the media, and 40 percent said they had no confidence at all. When Gallup started measuring trust in the media in the 1970s, between 68 percent and 72 percent of respondents said they had confidence in reporting. However, by 2004, the number had dropped to 44 percent. For Republicans, the trust number in the new survey descended into the single digits (eight percent), while 51 percent of Democrats said they trust the media. In addition, respondents 65 and older voiced a significantly higher level of trust (43 percent) than did any younger age group. “With confidence fractured along partisan and generational lines, the challenge for news organizations is not only to deliver fair and accurate reporting, but also to regain credibility across an increasingly polarized and skeptical public,” the study’s authors say.