FGS Global represents CrowdStrike, the fast-growing cybersecurity firm, for issues related to AI and regulatory matters.

The Austin-based firm, which recorded a 21 percent jump to $2.3B in six-month revenues, acquired Pangea on Sept. 16 to extend its Falcon platform to deliver what CrowdStrike calls the industry’s first complete AI detection and response system. It will secure data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure and interactions from enterprise AI development through workforce usage.

CrowdStrike also last month unveiled a partnership with Salesforce. Its Falcon platform will be available within the Salesforce Security Center and on the Salesforce AppExchange.

CrowdStrike’s NASDAQ-listed stock has enjoyed a strong run this year, up 47 percent to $502 per share.

FGS has Washington partners Gina Foote, who was chief of staff to Texas Republican Congressman Ted Poe; and Mike Iger, COS to New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney; working the CrowdStrike business.

KKR owns FGS.