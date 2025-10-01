Megan Thomas

Avoq has added Megan Thomas, who spent 21 years in two stints at CNN, as VP in its reputation management practice.

Most recently, Thomas was managing editor for entertainment at CNN covering the cultural scene.

She also served as a field and live producer for anchor Wolf Blitzer and earlier was a senior editor/producer covering global events, California’s economic/political developments, immigration, climate, tech and media stories.

Based in Los Angeles, Thomas will expand Avoq’s presence beyond its DC base. “Megan’s expertise will strengthen our client relationships in Southern California while positioning us to support organizations in new regions across the U.S.,” said Dan Sallick, co-founder and managing partner of Avoq.

Thomas will report to Andrea Hagelgans, co-lead of the reputation management team.