Miami’s Newlink Group has acquired Italy’s EJ to strengthen its position in southern Europe, where it has offices in Madrid and Barcelona.

Founded by Massimo Costa, Milan-based EJ will be revamped as Newlink Italy. He will chair Newlink Italy and be supported by Jack Blanga, VP-executive creative director; Carla Giammillaro, general manager; and Francesco Bacchelli, client service director.

Sergio Roitberg founded Newlink more than 25 years ago. The firm now has more than 500 staffers in eight offices, which include Mexico City, Santo Domingo, Buenos Aires and Lima.

It has represented Cisco, Swatch, Longines, Diaego, Citibank, Qatar Airways, Uber, Novartis, AeroMexico and Unicef.