Abigail Jackson

A class act… White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson has called Illinois governor JB Pritzker a “slob.” What’s the next insult that Abby will use from her third-grade playbook? Tubby? Chunky? Fatso? Pig?

Responding to his opposition of president Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops to Chicago, Jackson told Fox Digital: “Chicago is descending into lawlessness and chaos because this slob cares more about boosting his anti-Trump creds on X than he does about making this city safe.”

But then Jackson is just following the line of her boss. Not exactly svelte Trump had posted on Truth Social that Pritzker “ought to spend more time in the gym.”

But when it’s Trump who makes a more nuanced statement than Jackson about JB’s weight, you know she has misfired.

Prior to joining Team Trump, Jackson was deputy communications director at the Republican National Committee and chief of staff for very lean Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

One wonders how Jackson in private described Hawley’s lean physique. Gaunt? Scrawny? Haggard? Cadaverous?

Manna for the “Beltway bandits.” The Wall Street Journal ran a tough editorial on Oct. 6 reinforcing its opposition to Trump’s crazy tariff policy.

It did find one group that is benefitting from the levies. “Industries and individual companies hit by tariffs are flocking to Washington to lobby for relief. The Beltway bandits on K Street have never had it so good.”

The success of Corporate America increasingly depends on how well it is liked in the White House, more than its product, technology or management acumen, according to the Journal.

“Mr Trump’s tariffs are great for the political class, not so much for everyone else,” it noted.

Touché.

He’s in good hands. The American Advertising Federation is awarding crooner Barry Manilow its president’s award for special lifetime contributions to advertising.

Unbeknownst to his legion of fans, Manilow produced, composed and performed some of the most iconic commercial jingles of all time for companies such as State Farm, Band-Aid, KFC, Pepsi and McDonald’s.

He’s the genius “Like a Good Neighbor,” “Join the Pepsi Generation,” and “You Deserve a Break Today.”

In his other life, Manilow has sold more than 85M albums, recorded 51 Top-40 singles and was named the No. 1 adult contemporary artist of all-time by Billboard.

Barry will receive his award on April 23, 2026 as part of AAF’s Advertising Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Perhaps, he’ll treat the audience to a few of his hits.