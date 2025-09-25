Bridges Partners is running an influencer campaign on behalf of Israel to promote the cultural interchange between it and the US.

It has received a $200K advance payment for the effort that is budgeted at $900K for recruitment, concept development, production and post-campaign reporting, according to its Justice Dept. filing.

Called the “Esther Project," the influencer outreach is for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and run through Havas Media Group’s Germany office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his September trip to New York stressed the importance of the government’s social media outreach to bolster Israel’s flagging public support in the US.

“We have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we engage, and the most important ones are on social media,” he said during a meeting with pro-Israel influencers at the country’s consulate in NYC.

Bridges Partners, which incorporated in Delaware in June, is owned by Israeli consultants Yair Levi and Uri Steinberg.