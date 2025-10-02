(L-R) Matthew Harrington, Mainardo de Nardis, Brian Buchwald

Edelman names Matthew Harrington, Mainardo de Nardis and Brian Buchwald to new positions on its senior leadership team. Harrington, a 41-year veteran of the firm, will now serve as executive vice chairman. He most recently served as global president and chief operating officer, advising such clients as Samsung, Microsoft, eBay, and Starbucks. In his new role, Harrington will concentrate on strengthening relationships with Edelman’s largest global clients, serving as senior counselor to C-suites and boards. de Nardis, who has been a member of Edelman’s board of directors for the past five years, takes over as global president and chief operating officer. His previous posts include executive vice chairman of Omnicom Media Group and CEO of OMD Worldwide at Omnicom. He will now focus on driving Edelman’s client growth and financial performance, guiding global strategy, and ensuring consistency and excellence across Edelman’s worldwide network. Buchwald, who was most recently global chair, AI & product, is appointed president, global transformation and performance. He will be tasked with driving the firm’s modernization of its service delivery model and operationalize its innovation agenda. “Each of these leaders brings unique strengths that will help us move forward in a rapidly changing communications landscape,” said Edelman CEO Richard Edelman. “Their focus will be on delivering greater impact for our clients, strengthening our internal operations, and driving the firm’s ongoing transformation and innovation.”

Katie Barr

Glen Echo Group, an Orchestra company, ups current president Katie Barr to CEO, effective Nov. 1. Barr succeeds Maura Colleton Corbett, who as founder and senior advisor will continue to provide strategic counsel to the Glen Echo Group and its clients, with a particular focus on coalition work. In addition to her new role as CEO, Barr will continue to serve as a partner at Orchestra, representing public affairs and issue advocacy capabilities across the firm. She previously served as the Glen Echo Group’s EVP and COO and was the firm’s first employee in 2010. “There is nobody I trust and admire more to lead this company,” said Corbett. “In addition to her integrity, intelligence and heart, Katie is the right leader at the right time for this next chapter of our growth.”

Arianna Orpello Lewko

GEICO brings on Arianna Orpello Lewko as CMO. Lewko comes to the company from Goldman Sachs, where she served as managing director, global chief brand officer. Before that, she held was SVP, brand, channel, community and field marketing strategy at TD and held senior marketing posts at Capital One and ING DIRECT. She has overseen brand and digital strategies across the financial services sector. “Her extensive leadership experience in the financial services sector will be instrumental to our continued success, and her proven expertise will help elevate our world-class marketing capabilities to a new level,” said GEICO CEO Todd Combs.