Natalie Adler

The Washington Women in Public Relations names Fors Marsh VP, public impact and resilience Natalie Adler Woman of the Year at its annual luncheon on Oct. 3. Adler has over 25 years of experience guiding campaigns for federal agencies, national nonprofits and corporations across issues ranging from public health and public safety to education, climate resilience and social impact. In 2023, she established Fors Marsh’s public impact and resilience communications practice, working with clients such as FEMA, the American Red Cross and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Before joining Fors Marsh, Adler was an SVP in Ogilvy’s social marketing practice as well as building and leading teams focused on social marketing and public affairs at Porter Novelli. Established in 1990, the Woman of the Year program recognizes individuals who have raised the bar in the communications field. It is an annual experience fostering camaraderie among women in public relations.

Champion came in at #6 for the second consecutive year in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Suppliers list, which ranks of franchise-focused public relations agencies nationwide. Franchise development is the fastest-growing segment of Champion’s portfolio, including such brands as Nothing Bundt Cakes, SPB Hospitality, Savory Fund, Twin Peaks, Golden Corral , Del Taco, Wahlburgers and Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay. “For more than twenty years, we’ve focused on helping hospitality and franchise brands grow. It’s rewarding to see that work acknowledged at the national level, but the real win is knowing our clients trust us to deliver every day,” said Champion founder and principal Ladd Biro.

Junipr Public Relations receives the Best of Skyline Award, which is awarded by PRSA Chicago, for an earned media campaign to launch Taiwanese restaurant Minyoli. The Minyoli campaign resulted in 34.9 million media impressions across print, digital, and broadcast outlets as well as an 6,085 percent increase in social media followers during the launch period. It has also won a Golden Trumpet Award from the Publicity Club of Chicago, and in November the campaign will be honored with a Stevie® Award at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business in New York City. The Best of Skyline Award spotlights creativity innovation, and measurable business results in the field of public relations and communications.