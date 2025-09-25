FGS Global opens a Miami office in downtown Coral Gables. The office, which is in downtown Coral Gables, is led by firm partner Nyssa Kourakos, who has been with FGS since 2003. She has over 30 years of experience advising leading corporations, investment management firms, and nonprofits on crisis management, media strategy, and reputation-building. While the agency has long supported clients in South Florida, the new Miami office intended to formalize its commitment to the market. “Miami is a city on the rise, attracting global investment and innovation at an unprecedented pace. Reinforcing our formal presence here with a talented and deeply experienced local team enables us to support our clients as they navigate new opportunities and challenges shaping the region’s business environment,” said FGS Global, North America CEO Winnie Lerner, CEO of FGS Global, North America.

Walker Sands receives an investment from private equity firm Mountaingate Capital. Mountaingate has previously partnered with companies like W2O Group (Real Chemistry), Tinuiti, Mars United Commerce and Bounteous. The investment is intended to help raise the agency’s profile as a leading analytics and data-driven B2B growth services platform offering integrated services across GTM strategy, strategic communications, digital marketing, marketing technology, sales and revenue operations, and creative and content. “Mountaingate shares our vision and brings the expertise, resources and capital to help us achieve it,” said Walker Sands co-CEO Andrew Cross. “We’ve reached a point of scale where we’re well-positioned to add and deepen end-to-end services, make additional strategic acquisitions, enter new geographic markets, expand into new verticals and make investments in data, analytics and measurement.”

Leidar and legitima, Geneva, Switzerland-based consulting firms, launch a joint offering to help organizations face the challenges resulting from mounting instability due to societal, political and regulatory pressures. The new offering seeks to clarify strategic direction, restore capacity to act and reimagine how organizations engage with all their stakeholders. Its services include legitimacy audits; analysis of political and societal fault lines; benchmarking of values, mission, and vision: and design and execution of stakeholder engagement strategies with policymakers, media, regulators and civil society. “We’re combining Leidar’s experience in strategy consulting with legitima’s expertise in legitimacy issues, particularly in the public and semi-public sectors,” said Laider CEO Lukasz Bochenek. “The instability organizations face today forces them to rethink how they engage with stakeholders and, in some cases, regain their trust. This is no longer a luxury: it’s a matter of survival.”