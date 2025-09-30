Compass Global Communications, a strategic communications and advisory firm, officially launches its US operations. With offices in Washington and Charleston, the firm has worked in more than 35 countries and on six continents. Its core service offerings include strategic communications; crisis & reputation management; media relations & content creation; international trade & geopolitical solutions; and litigation support & advocacy. CGC says its aim is to help clients amplify their message and influence policy outcomes around the world. “Global companies and governments need a trusted partner who can anticipate challenges, shape narratives, and effectively engage decision-makers,” said Compass Global president and CEO Mark Duffy. “Compass Global offers winning solutions that help our clients from Main Street to Wall Street break through the media noise, reach key decision-makers and deliver results that impact the bottom line.”

Current Group, a Weber Shandwick Collective unit that includes dna Communications and Current Global, introduces CurrentWell, a consumer health offering, and Executive Media and Presentation Excellence, a coaching program designed for executives, spokespeople and organizational leaders. CurrentWell, which combines dna’s scientific capabilities with Current Global’s cultural storytelling, will support brands across wellness, health tech and behavior change campaigns. Executive Media and Presentation Excellence will offer a bench of trainers, including former broadcast journalists and public relations professionals, led by dna Communications EVP, health media relations Angela Salerno-Robin. The new offerings follow the transitioning of staff from Current Global’s North America and UK health business to dna Communications earlier this year and the formation of Current Group’s executive leadership team, a team drawn from both agencies.

Method Communications expands its San Francisco operations with the launch of two specialist groups and four key senior leadership hires. The new Social & Influencer Specialist Group, which will be led by New York-based VP Cassie Croissant, is aimed at integrating and accelerating the methods needed to ensure that clients and their executives are make full use of social and new media platforms, as well as leveraging the role of industry influencers. The new AEO/GEO and Integrated Content Specialist Group is led by Owen Clark, who comes to Method from Allison Worldwide. It will focus on how AI-search engine optimization can be employed to to ensure and enhance the visibility of companies and brands now that traditional SEO is being disrupted. Victoria Butler and Paul Day have been added to the San Francisco staff as SVPs, and Elliott Burr comes on as VP.