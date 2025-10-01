The Maryland Office of the Public Defender seeks a strategic communications partner to elevate its visibility, shape public understanding and strengthen trust in the mission, impact and value of public defense throughout the state.
MD's Public Defender Office to Recruit PR Firm
Wed., Oct. 8, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
